Bob Dylan wrote love letters to this French singer, here's her reaction when she discovered them

In the 1960s, the legendary artist wrote several letters to a French singer, who did not receive them until many years later.

It's one of those impossible love stories that everyone ignores. In 2018, one of them, improbable, resurfaced on Nagui's show, the Original Band, on France Inter. Guest on the station, a French singer revealed having received drafts of letters written by Bob Dylan in the 1960s and of which she was unaware, until much more recently, of the existence. This singer is Françoise Hardy!

Bob Dylan had, at the time, seen the young artist on television and fell madly in love when discovering a photo, she says on France Inter. In the 1960s, the legendary singer liked to go daily to a cafe in Greenwich Village, New York. On his typewriter, he then writes letters and abandons some on the spot, picked up by the owner of the establishment.

According to Françoise Hardy's account, it was his friends who collected the drafts written for her, before sending them to her, many years later. “These two people, who took a long time to find me, had inherited certain documents,” says Françoise Hardy. “They thought these might interest me,” she confides, claiming to have been “deeply touched” by reading these letters, in which it is mentioned “for Françoise Hardy”.