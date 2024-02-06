Aya Nakamura robbed? The singer denies

Le Parisien claims that singer Aya Nakamura was the victim of a burglary and her companion injured, which the person concerned denies.

The newspaper claims it, the singer denies it. According to information from Le Parisien, French singer Aya Nakamura was in turn the victim of criminals, who entered her home in Rosny-sous-Bois, in Seine-Saint-Denis, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, February 7 . The newspaper says that the artist was not present at the time of the incident, unlike her companion, producer Vladimir Boudnikoff, who was allegedly “hit several times.”

Still according to the story in Le Parisien, he received several blows to the forehead with a rifle butt, his phone was stolen and broken by the burglars, who took the producer's bag with them, before fleeing. Vladimir Boudnikoff would have, again according to the daily, been taken care of by the firefighters, but “his state of health did not cause concern.” An investigation would therefore have been opened to determine the circumstances of this new burglary.

But a few minutes after the publication of the article on the Parisian website, Aya Nakamura denied the fact that her home had been burglarized, in a short message posted on her Snapchat account. “I don’t live in Rosny, it’s becoming an obsession for you there,” writes the interpreter of Copines on the social network. Since then, AFP has explained that it was Aya Nakamura's "spouse's home" which was in fact burglarized, citing police sources. A version confirmed by BFMTV.