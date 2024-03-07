Aya Nakamura, Ariana Grande... Musical releases of the week

In the section of new musical releases of the week, some heavyweights of the industry, but not only that.

The weeks follow each other and are not the same in the musical release department! Several artists have chosen this Friday, March 8, International Women's Rights Day, to unveil their new releases on the platforms. We therefore offer you, exceptionally, a 100% female playlist, with several notable releases, including the long-awaited new album by Ariana Grande, the new single by Aya Nakamura or the comeback song by L'Impératrice. We will end this special playlist with Marianne, collaboration between Barbara Pravi and Golshifteh Farahani.

Plug in the speakers, turn up the volume, it's time for a playlist of the week's new music.

Let's consider L'Impératrice as a female artist, as the Victoires de la Musique did, to celebrate the release of Me Da Igual, the new single from the group led by Flore Benguigui. Three Spanish words for a sensual song, perfect for the weekend. The group will perform at the very famous American festival Coachella in April.

After four years of absence, American popstar Ariana Grande makes her return this Friday March 8 with Eternal Sunshine, her seventh opus, composed of thirteen previously unreleased songs, including the single yes, and? previously released. For this new project, the artist offered himself the services of Max Martin, producer behind dozens of hits and who has worked with other popstars like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Adele and Lady Gaga.

We're only talking about her this week: Aya Nakamura drives the point home and unveils her new single, Hypé, a duet with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and released accompanied by a music video. New hit in sight for the one who would have been chosen by Emmanuel Macron to sing Edith Piaf at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games?

On this International Women's Rights Day, Barbara Pravi unveils a poignant single, Marianne, in collaboration with the Franco-Iranian actress and singer, Golshifteh Farahani. A title and a release date which were not chosen at random, since the song obviously alludes to the figure representing the Republic.