Axel: Michael Goldman's favorite has next ideas

He will undoubtedly be one of the favorites of Star Academy 2023 from the first episodes. Axel has already caught the eye of the director...

At only 23 years old, Axel, originally from Saint-Mammès in Seine-et-Marne, is preparing to experience an adventure that could radically transform his already remarkable career. This tall young man (1.90 m!) and undeniably serious is preparing to join the new season of Star Academy, broadcast on TF1. His talent and personality did not fail to seduce Michael Goldman, director of promotion, who considers him one of his favorite candidates. “He’s one of the 4 or 5 that I absolutely wanted to see there,” Goldman told the show “Quotidien.”

Axel, this African percussion enthusiast, is not a novice on the scene. Already known on TikTok, brilliant during a interpretation of “J’y Vais” by Florent Pagny, he also had time to get involved in politics as a municipal councilor of his city, he combines several talents and commitments with a naturalness that commands admiration. Joël Surier, mayor of his town, expresses his pride: "He is an artist of undeniable talent", and underlines his municipal involvement even while carrying out his engineering studies in Compiègne.

But Axel is not the type to rest on his laurels. His humility shines through when he talks about his career: “I come from a working, modest background, where you only have a 2% chance of becoming a senior executive.” After scientific preparation and training in organic chemical engineering school, he made a bold choice: refuse a permanent contract to pursue his artistic dream, with the understanding support of his company.

The Star Academy will not only offer him a stage but also complete artistic training. “I’m happy to participate in a show where people will teach me things. Singing technique, but also theater, dance…”, confides Axel to Le Parisien. It is with a pragmatic approach that he approaches this challenge, aware of the opportunity but also of the risks of such a commitment.

It is therefore with great curiosity that the public will wait to discover this complete young man, who seems to have a clear idea of ​​his path and the means to achieve it. Will Axel's seriousness and commitment allow him to shine within the Star Academy? Response in the coming weeks.