August 15, 2023 Fireworks: Where is it fired?

FIREWORKS AUGUST 15. The weekend of August 15 promises a busy program of fireworks across France. Here is all the information!

[Updated August 14, 2023 at 11:55 a.m.] As every year, August 15, a public holiday that celebrates the Assumption, will give rise to the draw of various fireworks all over France. Throughout this extended weekend, it is possible to admire these pyrotechnic shows. Indeed, if most fires are fired on Tuesday August 15, some cities and towns have chosen to organize theirs on Saturday August 12, Sunday August 13 or Monday August 14. It remains likely that some pyrotechnic events will be canceled due to the risk of fire outbreaks.

Read our article to find out all the information about the fireworks in Biarritz, Toulon or Cannes. Follow our handy guide to find out which cities are holding fireworks:

On the theme "Unexpected", the bay of Cannes offers a pyrotechnic and musical journey inspired by flagship titles from the 70s and 80s that have a real pyrotechnic "soul". The fireworks on August 15, 2023 are set off at 10 p.m. as part of the "Festival d'Art Pyrotechnique de Cannes", a free event.

La Baule is not organizing a fireworks display on August 15, but the day before, Monday August 14, 2023, observable from La Baule beach opposite General de Gaulle Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Shot from the bay of La Baule-Escoublac, special measures are in place to reinforce the security of the event. Travel on foot or by bike is preferred and it is recommended to park far away because part of the seafront and Avenue de Gaulle are closed to vehicles.

The city of Biarritz sets the sky ablaze with pyrotechnic creations on August 15, 2023 from 10:45 p.m. Go to the Grande Plage to watch the fire fired from the Rocher du Basta and from the Grande Plage on the side of the Hôtel du Palais. The device deploys for 20 minutes.

On the Port de l'Herbaudière in Noirmoutier-en-l'Île, a fireworks display is set off at 10:30 p.m. on August 15, 2023, followed by a concert by the groovy Lyon quintet Da Break.

For August 15, 2023, Le Touquet fireworks are traditionally fired from Ypres Garden, very close to the Town Hall, around 10:30 p.m. For those who would like to watch the celebrations from the seaside, they should be visible if you are on the beach.

In Royan, like every year, a pyro-melodic show takes place on August 15, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. from the Grande Conche de Royan. “The show is 180° since we also benefit from the fireworks on the other side of the Gironde estuary, on the Médoc side, like the Verdon” indicates the Royan Atlantique site.

The Cassis fireworks are scheduled for Tuesday August 15 at 10 p.m. from the port, followed by a ball at 10:30 p.m. Place Baragnon.

Arras may not be by the sea, but the city of Pas-de-Calais will still be entitled to its fireworks on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. It will be fired from the Grandes leisure center Meadows around 11 p.m. More information.