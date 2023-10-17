After his discomfort on stage, how is Maxime Le Forestier?

Aged 74, singer Maxime Le Forestier fell ill on stage in Antibes while he was performing in concert.

Maxime Le Forestier will have given his Antibes audience a big scare. In concert in the Alpes-Maritimes, at the Anthéa hall in the city, the 74-year-old singer felt unwell on stage at the end of his show lasting almost 1 hour 15 minutes, reports a journalist from France Télévisions present on the spot. Maxime Le Forestier reportedly "started to stagger back and forth for a few seconds", before his musicians, including his son Arthur, came to help him and ended up evacuating him from the stage.

After the public's concern, the theater gave reassuring news about the state of health of Maxime Le Forestier, via an SMS sent to spectators who came to applaud him: "Maxime Le Forestier felt slight discomfort two songs before the end of his concert. He is feeling better and thanks you for your warm presence."

Questioned by BFMTV, his producer adds that it is "nothing worrying" and that the performer from San Francisco was taken care of by the firefighters after leaving the stage, without needing to be hospitalized. . “He is doing very well,” adds the same source.