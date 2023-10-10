After accusations against Till Lindemann, Rammstein announces new tour

Last summer, the Rammstein singer, who announced new concert dates in Europe, was targeted by accusations of sexual assault, before the investigation was closed by German justice.

Rammstein starts again. After the controversy and accusations of sexual assault last summer, while the group was in the middle of a world tour, Till Lindemann and his band announce a new round of concerts in Europe in 2024. Information shared on Rammstein's social networks and on its official website. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the metal band will be in concert twice in France: in Marseille at the Vélodrome on June 8, 2024, then at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on June 15, 2024. The ticket office opens for pre-sale on Wednesday October 18, before general sales at a later date.

The announcement of this new European tour comes just a few months after the outbreak of a vast affair of sexual violence against the singer of Rammstein. Last June, dozens of testimonies, relayed on social networks and by the German press, accused Till Lindemann of sexual assault, as part of a system of predation recounted by several accusers.

He was also accused of having drugged young women who came to attend his concerts. Several demonstrations were organized on the sidelines of the concerts of Rammstein's world tour, notably in Berlin, to protest against their holding despite the opening of an investigation.

Finally, at the end of August, German justice announced the abandonment of the investigation into the charismatic leader of the German metal group, due to being unable to substantiate the allegations against him. "No evidence has established that the accused had sexual relations with women against their will, that he administered substances capable of altering their will or that he benefited from sexual intercourse forcibly with minors to encourage them to have sexual relations", then justified the Berlin public prosecutor's office.

This affair did not prevent the Rammstein group from playing to a sold-out crowd, this world tour remaining an undeniable success. After the publication of the accusations against him, Till Lindemann was let go by his publishing house, Kiepenheuer