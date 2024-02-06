After a first full concert, Ninho announces a second Stade de France

After filling the Parisian arena for the first time in a few hours, rapper Ninho adds a second concert at the Stade de France.

And two! After the excitement caused by the announcement of his first date at the Stade de France and the rush on his ticket office, the rapper Ninho will perform a second time in the immense Parisian arena, on May 2, 2024, the day before his first scheduled date . “After having sold out the Stade de France in less than 6 hours, Ninho is adding a 2nd date on Friday May 2, 2025!”, we can read in a message posted on the Stade de France social networks.

Last week, the artist had already created an event by announcing a concert at the Stade de France. “On May 3, 2025, there will be 80,000”: promised the rapper Ninho by announcing, Wednesday January 31 on social networks, an exceptional concert at the Stade de France, probably without realizing that the tickets would sell out so quickly: it will have been necessary only six hours for its fans to grab the 80,000 available seats.

The same day, Ninho went further by publishing a new track, MAY 3, 2025, released alongside its music video. The video, directed by Jean-Charles Charavin, features Ninho on the outskirts, behind the scenes, on the roof or the lawn of the Stade de France. “And then on May 3, 2025, there will be 80,000. That’s more humans than in your city, eh,” proclaims the rapper in his premonitory new song.

Rapper Ninho continues to ride the success of his latest album, NI, released last June and continues his French tour which was to take him to several festivals this summer, including We Love Green, Main Square Festival and the Francofolies de La Rochelle . Then at the Stade de France, therefore.