Adele announces concerts in Europe in 2024

Singer Adele confirms rumors of concerts in Europe by announcing four dates.

“I couldn't imagine a more wonderful way to spend my summer”: Adele announces a burst of dates in Europe, in 2024. An expected announcement, rumors are rife about a new world tour of the singer of Hello, still in residency in Las Vegas until next June. Enough to raise the hopes of her European fans, who could however be disappointed: Adele will be in concert in Munich, Germany, on August 2, 3, 9 and 10. “These will be Adele’s only European shows in 2024,” reports the Ticketmaster platform on X (formerly Twitter).

"A few months ago I received a call about a series of summer shows. I was content with my shows in Hyde Park in London and my residency in Vegas, so I had no other plans .However, I was too curious not to pursue this idea: a unique, custom-made pop-up stadium, designed around the show I want to put on? Ohh!? A bit of a slam in the middle of Europe? In Munich ?It's a bit random, but still fabulous!", explains the superstar in several messages posted on X after the announcement of his German concert.

"I haven't performed in Europe since 2016! I couldn't imagine a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home for such a summer exciting,” she adds. Tickets for Adele's Munich concerts will be pre-sold on February 7 at 10 a.m. on the artist's website, then on Ticketmaster on February 8.