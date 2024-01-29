“A real challenge”: Céline Dion opens up about her illness in a documentary

Singer Céline Dion had to interrupt her career due to a rare neurological disease.

Celine Dion is - finally - coming out of the silence. The singer talks about her illness and the past two years, away from the spotlight, in a documentary entitled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Irene Taylor and which will soon be available on Prime Video. In the press release, Amazon MGM Studio promises the secrets of the star, who had to interrupt her career due to a rare neurological disease, Stiff-person syndrome, which paralyzes her. An “intimate exploration” of Céline Dion, her past and present, but also her fight against illness.

“From a visit to his couture wardrobe and personal effects to a visit to the recording studio, the documentary captures the unprecedented private life of a global megastar,” we can read in the document released this Tuesday 30 January. Currently, no release date has been announced.

The announcement of this documentary is also an opportunity for Celine Dion to say a few words to her fans. “The last two years have been a real challenge for me, from discovering my illness to learning how to live with it and manage it, without letting it define me,” says the artist.

She added: "As the road to resuming my singing career continues, I realized how much I missed being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness about this little-known disease and to help those who share this diagnosis."