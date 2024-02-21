50 euros to pay if your luggage is too big, the new SNCF fine

The SNCF is tightening the rules on baggage transport on board TGV inOui and Intercités trains.

It often happens that we are really crowded during our train journeys, especially when we go for winter sports, with ski outfits and specific snow sports equipment, or with family, with all the luggage dedicated to children's belongings. children. This year, if you are traveling on a medium or long distance SNCF train, you will need to be vigilant before packing your luggage, just like when you take a plane.

Since February 15, 2024, a new rule concerning the number and size of baggage authorized on board TGV inOui and Intercités has seen the light of day and will not please everyone. Users of these trains are now limited to two labeled pieces of luggage per person: one cabin baggage and one hand baggage, on the same model as Ouigo. Although the rule is already in force on TGVs and Intercités, a tolerance period is applied until September 15, 2024. Beyond this date, non-compliance with the rule will even result in a fine of 50 euros!

And that's not all: if a ticket offers the possibility of having a maximum of two labeled bags, you must also ensure that they do not exceed a certain amount. Cabin baggage must be “with maximum dimensions of 70 x 90 x 50 cm (suitcases, large backpack, hiking bag, sports bag)” and hand baggage “with maximum dimensions of 40 x 30 x 15 cm” ( backpack, tote bag, computer bag)", specifies the SNCF Voyageurs website. And remember that labeling is mandatory for all luggage. If necessary, traditional labels or with QR code for those who prefer to remain anonymous, can be requested at the station in the service areas.

Users who are transporting a large object such as a stroller, a scooter, a musical instrument, a wakeboard or a snowboard will also be entitled to travel with cabin baggage and hand baggage, provided that the size of these heavy objects does not exceed 90 x 130 cm and is folded for the stroller or scooter or stored in a labeled case for the instrument or board. Finally, each traveler is limited to one pair of skis per person, carried in a labeled bag, with no size limit.

Bicycle travelers have two options: either they travel with their bicycle folded or disassembled in a labeled cover with maximum dimensions of 90 x 130 cm, with "1 labeled double bicycle bag and 1 labeled hand luggage", or they book an additional ticket at 10 euros per bicycle to travel with their unfolded or dismantled bicycle and will be entitled to “1 labeled baggage, 1 labeled double bag and 1 labeled hand baggage”, underlines SNCF Voyageurs.

According to the railway management, this new turn of the screw allows "to avoid abuse or questions from our customers. Two large bags and one hand baggage authorized correspond to what is already possible to carry yourself and all at once. Until now, the number of bags was only limited on Ouigo trains, the low-cost subsidiary of the SNCF...