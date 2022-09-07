ZEvent: what is the program for the 2022 edition?

ZEvent is back for a promising 2022 edition! The charity streaming weekend is gradually revealing its program and its distinguished guests. We take stock of the event.

[Updated September 7, 2022 at 11:14 a.m.] Once again the world of French streaming is coming together for a good cause this weekend, with an event that we are all starting to know. The ZEvent 2022 offers us once again to spend the weekend in the warmth, well wrapped up in front of our screens watching the fifty or so streamers trying to raise funds for five ecological associations. Adrien "ZeratoR" Nougaret's big weekend promises to be particularly busy, with distinguished guests (including a certain Alain Chabat), crazy activities, a concert (with Soprano and Bigflo and Oli), gaming and above all a lot of generosity.

The ZEvent begins on Thursday September 8 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert at the Zénith de Montpellier. Great guests are expected such as Soprano, PV Nova or Bigflo

Who says ZEvent weekend also says big and small joint activities organized by the different streamers. The weekend is adorned with a fairly busy program, with a big opening concert, the start of the ZEvent live and a big Question for a Streamer in the company of none other than Alain Chabat. We will also be able to enjoy two red threads during the weekend with "1 € = 1 Pixel" on the ZEvent Place but also "Twitch Plays Pokémon" where players can collect in-game badges against donations by certain streamers. Of course, other small meetings are to be expected during these fifty hours of live, and we list them just below when we know them:

Thursday :

Friday :

Saturday :

Sunday :

Donation goals are a bit like the banner of the ZEvent. For the past few years, guest streamers have encouraged their communities to give by setting more or less crazy goals to achieve if certain amounts are reached. Obviously, the more donations there are, the more difficult the objectives, a way of offering donors a form of compensation, and a fun way to spend a weekend of more than fifty hours in front of your computer. This year, the donation goals are still as special, we go around the best ideas of streamers.

We start with sport since Shisheyu proposes to organize a decathlon tournament if his donations exceed 150,000 euros. An idea that may have inspired Un33d who decided to go to the Amazon for a week if his stream exceeds 100,000 euros in donations. To stay in the sporting theme, we find Ponce who has offered to organize a paragliding live with Ultia if he raises more than €500,000 this weekend, and AlphaCast who wants to perform a live during SpartanRun 2023 for €100,000. . For Jean Massiet, it is rather a question of staying in political themes, since the streamer has decided to read the IPCC report, to stream from the National Assembly or the Senate, and to write a McKinsey note for Emanuel Macron. In the slightly less serious genre, we find Etoiles who has promised to defecate in Jbzz's computer. A passage to the toilets which would cost 1 million euros to its viewers, and which does not seem very legal.

Speaking of not very legal, we can also remember the crazy donation goal of DFG, which promises to do Paris-Marseille in an electric car without a license, if its stream exceeds 5 million euros in donations, just that. The young man also decided to pass his Baccalaureate for 150,000 euros. His colleague Alphacast is also well placed in the crazy donation goals since he decided to shave his head, eat as much as possible for a year and become a professional Overwatch 2 player if his stream reaches 3 million. kitty euros. We hope that the generosity of its viewers will not wait for such heights.

And we must not forget that the ZEvent 2022 is placed under the sign of ecology. Some streamers like Ponce, or Shaunz have decided to offer clean walks in different places in the Paris region. Shaunz, for example, offers a clean walk with his viewers in the Bois de Vincennes for €80,000 collected, while Ponce offers to "clean up a polluted public natural space" for €180,000 in donations. Gestures that fit into the theme of this year's ZEvent, and initiatives to be welcomed.

Special mention also for Moman, who offers to organize a stream from her bath, in the company of Berlu. The two streamers have also decided to offer their bath water free of charge, and we thank them for it. Simple condition to observe this great moment of content, that the Moman stream reaches 100,000 € in donations. Of course, not all streamers have revealed their intentions for this weekend yet, and it is likely that this passage of our article will expand over time. Don't hesitate to come back to this page to learn more about the ZEvent 2022 donation goals.

More than fifty French-speaking streamers are expected at ZEvent 2022. We can find many regulars there, such as Xari, Baghera Jones, Ultia, Mister MV, Solary or even Skyyart. So many big names in streaming whose communities represent a significant number of viewers. But that's not all, you should also know that the event will also be accompanied by a charity concert where you can see Soprano, Bigflo

If the 2021 edition had been dedicated to Action contre la Faim, the ZEvent 2022 changed slightly by partnering with GoodPlanet. Founded in 2005 by photographer and director Yann Arthus-Bertrand, this French foundation recognized as being of public utility aims to "place ecology and humanism at the heart of consciences and to arouse the desire to act concretely for the Earth and its inhabitants. It offers access to green energy to the most disadvantaged populations and joins forces with various companies to ask them to commit to reducing their carbon emissions. She was notably behind the film project Human by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, released in 2015.

The choice of this association was debated for a few days on Twitter, with many Internet users criticizing its proximity to Total and the support of Yann Arthus-Bertrand for the Football World Cup in Qatar. Even if the latter has since claimed to have made a mistake in this unwelcome partnership, the links between GoodPlanet and certain energy circles are disturbing. It is moreover the choice of this association which had pushed certain streamers to refuse the invitation of ZeratoR to the ZEvent, like Maghla or Arkunir. In addition, Goodplanet has long been associated with "Greenwashing", considered too wait-and-see by some, but also with biodynamics, an obscure current of agriculture pointed out for its sectarianization by the Miviludes. Critics of the choice of this foundation as the beneficiary of ZEvent 2022 have been very numerous. So many that the organization of the streaming weekend decided to exclude it from the event. A decision taken this weekend by ZeratoR and his teams, and explained in a post on social networks:

The rupture of the partnership between Goodplanet and ZEvent has since been confirmed by Albane Godard, general manager of the foundation. She deplores the many "unfounded" criticisms made by Internet users on social networks, while affirming that the environmental cause should be supported without fail in the current times. On the side of the ZEvent staff, this unprecedented withdrawal is justified in an open letter to the spectators: "It is clear that the choice of this year's association did not convince you" "The truth is that the perfect association does not exist, some carry out illegal actions, others are too small to accommodate such an amount of money and others are financed by actors whose activities destroy our planet on a daily basis. can we read in the explanation of ZeratoR.

The sidelining of Goodplanet therefore leaves space for other associations for the ZEvent 2022, and the decision was made to select five associations which will share the donations of the event equally. These are the Internet users were called to vote to make this choice from a long list of candidates. It included: La fresco du climat, 350.org, France Nature Environnement (FNE), League for the Protection of Birds (LPO), The SeaCleaners, Zero Waste France, Friends of the Earth, WWF France, Greenpeace France, Bloom , Act for the environment, ASPAS, Surfrider, Sea Sheperd France, Time for the planet, The Shift Project, Wings of the Ocean, Noé, 1% for the planet, WeForest, Foundation for Nature and Man and finally TERAGIR . Internet users spoke and the five associations chosen were:

As in 2021, the ZEvent will be preceded by a 3-hour concert where several French music artists will meet. This concert will take place at the Zenith in Montpellier and will be broadcast live on Twitch. We will notably find the rapper duo Bigflo and Oli, the streamer LittleBigWhale who will perform once again on stage with PV Nova, the electro duo French Fuse and the rapper Soprano. The ticket office for the event is already open and confirms that the event will take place on Thursday September 08, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., 24 hours before the start of the ZEvent. The profits from the concert will be used to finance the ZEvent and will be donated to the Goodplanet association.

Regarding the debates generated by the announcement of this list of participants, they were limited to the indignation of a certain part of the communities of certain absent streamers (Michou, Inoxtag, Amine, Squeezie or others) on the networks social. Some malicious and dishonest posts forced the main interested parties to react and calm the crowds in front of the cries of racism and discrimination.

Faced with the wave of aggressive tweets from some fans disappointed not to see their favorite streamer at the event, ZeratoR split a series of answers explaining his point of view on the situation. These tweets explain:

"For streamers who can't make it to ZEVENT, don't bump into them, we sent out most invites on May 4th to be exact. When it's a scheduling issue it's bad luck but we can't stagger everything and we thought giving 5 months notice would be enough.

I am obviously disappointed not to see some very important streamers from the platform, know that they have all been invited but no one is obliged to come. Everyone does as they can/wants but I'm the first saddened, ZEVENT is for me a way to bring together a large part of our community once a year for 3 days to try to come together for something bigger than us, which is beyond us.

We try to do our best to make everyone as good as possible and we will always continue to do that for all the events we organize. Regarding the disappointed now, I understand your frustration and that you may be annoyed. But always coming back to this race for figures is for me a very harmful element. ZEVENT has NEVER been a race for the pot. YES it's good to break the record every year, YES it makes us very proud to see that more and more people trust us, but in reality, beyond 1€ it's already a successful event for us.

If the atmosphere on site does not correspond to what you expect from a ZEVENT, I invite you to make a donation for the association of your choice during this same period and to defend the associative cause for which you want to fight. Everyone can take action! [...]

This is the end of this thread. I hesitated a lot to speak but I saw a lot of reactions which I think legitimized some details and I thank you for the confidence you bring to the event. Thank you all"

So to answer this question right away, no, the ZEvent 2022 will not be the last edition of the event. Although this information can turn on the networks, it seems to extrapolate a tweet posted by Adrien Nougaret at the time of the announcement of the 2022 edition:

The young streamer indeed announces that the event will completely change formula next year, but will obviously remain an appointment on your calendar. Given its success, we can imagine that the ZEvent is gradually moving away from the big friendly lan in Montpellier to get closer to a large-scale show in 2023.

The ZEvent is an event organized by Adrien "ZeratoR" Nougaret and Alexandre "Dach" Dachary since 2016. Each year, these two big names in the French streaming scene bring together a whole panel of streamers for a weekend. More than 50 hours of continuous streaming on Twitch, Amazon's essential live streaming platform. Concretely, the guests gather during a gigantic LAN where everyone broadcasts their stream and participates in common activities. The amount of donations offered by all the spectators, or viewers, is accumulated in a kitty donated at the end of the weekend to a charity association. Each streamer encourages their viewers by setting themselves "donation goals", challenges to be completed if their viewers' donations reach certain amounts. It is also necessary to add to this amount all the sales of derivative products (mainly t-shirts) which represents a non-negligible amount each year. In 2021, ZEvent partnered with Action contre la Faim, the French NGO that fights against malnutrition in the world.

If we could have believed that the 2020 edition had been the peak of the ZEvent, in terms of donations or audience, nothing is less true today. The French streaming charity event ended with a monstrous prize pool of 10,064,480 euros. A sum that smashes the record for the year 2020 which was 5.7 million euros, and proves once again that streaming is an essential element of French culture. More than a million spectators watched the closing ceremony of this crazy weekend, making ZEvent a kind of new generation Telethon that is now impossible to ignore.

If nothing can tarnish the success of an event that has raised more than 10 million euros for a good cause, the ZEvent 2021 was still polluted by a small controversy. Indeed, at the height of the show, the young streamer Inoxtag gave us a relatively uncomfortable sequence by making openly sexist remarks in front of his guest, a non-French-speaking Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero, and in front of more than 400,000 viewers. hilarious. A situation that seems to have escaped the organization of the event but not Ultia, one of the few streamers present at ZEvent. The young woman openly criticized the inappropriate behavior of the young man and the general complacency in front of this disturbing sequence, before suffering waves of harassment on social networks herself. Besides the violence of the interactions on Twitch, Twitter or Instagram, this sequence also showed the limits of the young medium that is Twitch. It was known that the majority of users of the platform are young men between 15 and 25 years old, and that Twitch has often been singled out for its lack of moderation of chats and spectators, too often leaving the field open to misogyny latent encouraged by the anonymity of users. It also somewhat demonstrated the dangers of the show for the show, and the need for the organizational body of the ZEvent to be more attentive to the content it broadcasts.