ZEvent 2022: new record for the charity streaming marathon

It was hard to imagine yet the ZEvent did it again. The prize pool for the event has once again reached new heights, the icing on the cake of a particularly successful 2022 edition.

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.] It is after more than fifty hours of live that we find our streamers, their voices extinguished by a completely crazy weekend, which once again proved that French youth is aware of the problems of our society. Because in 48 hours, the ZEvent 2022 has once again broken records, managing to accumulate no less than 10,182,126 euros for the good cause, exceeding the monstrous record of 10,064,000 euros set by the previous edition. It must be said that this year, the world of French streaming has given itself, pushing back the closing of the event late into the night, multiplying the donations goals and the special programs to encourage their public to generosity. We take stock of this weekend event.

For the ZEvent, the hostilities began a little before the launch of the streaming marathon, this Thursday at the start of the evening. It was with a big concert at the Zénith de Montpellier that ZeratoR and his friends kicked off this charity weekend. A sold-out concert that brought together more than 120,000 viewers on the Twitch streaming platform at the best of the evening. But that's not all, this concert also opened the pot for the event and raised just under 7,000 euros in a few hours. Among the many personalities present this evening, we were able to find Biglo and Oli, Soprano, PV Nova in duet with LittleBigWhale, the French Fuse duo and the Berywam crew.

An undeniably successful event that bodes well for this 2022 edition of ZEvent. Something to reassure ZeratoR and his cronies after the wave of criticism that fell on the event due to the absence of certain flagship streamers from Twitch. But that's not all, it's also the atmosphere of the room that surprised many artists like Bigflo and Oli who admitted not having expected so much enthusiasm from the audience.

This year, we found regulars and newbies at ZEvent 2022, with some absences noticed and criticized by a certain part of the community of viewers of the event. Among the big regulars we find Mister MV, Maghla, LittleBigWhale, MoMan or the TV LOL Solary. But it's also a great first for AvaMind, Skyrroz or even the star of Warzone Chow1. The absences that intrigued the public the most are those of Kameto, Squeezie or Billy alias Rebeudeter.

If the 2021 edition had been dedicated to Action against Hunger, the ZEvent 2022 changed slightly by partnering with GoodPlanet. Founded in 2005 by photographer and director Yann Arthus-Bertrand, this French foundation recognized as being of public utility aims to "place ecology and humanism at the heart of consciences and to arouse the desire to act concretely for the Earth and its inhabitants. It offers access to green energy to the most disadvantaged populations and joins forces with various companies to ask them to commit to reducing their carbon emissions. She was notably behind the film project Human by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, released in 2015.

The choice of this association was debated for a few days on Twitter, with many Internet users criticizing its proximity to Total and the support of Yann Arthus-Bertrand at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Even if the latter has since claimed to have made a mistake in this unwelcome partnership, the links between GoodPlanet and certain energy circles are disturbing. It is moreover the choice of this association which had pushed certain streamers to refuse the invitation of ZeratoR to the ZEvent, like Maghla or Arkunir. In addition, Goodplanet has long been associated with "Greenwashing", considered too wait-and-see by some, but also with biodynamics, an obscure current of agriculture pointed out for its sectarianization by the Miviludes. Critics of the choice of this foundation as the beneficiary of ZEvent 2022 have been very numerous. So many that the organization of the streaming weekend decided to exclude it from the event. A decision taken this weekend by ZeratoR and his teams, and explained in a post on social networks:

The rupture of the partnership between Goodplanet and ZEvent has since been confirmed by Albane Godard, general manager of the foundation. She deplores the many "unfounded" criticisms made by Internet users on social networks, while affirming that the environmental cause should be supported without fail in the current times. On the side of the ZEvent staff, this unprecedented withdrawal is justified in an open letter to the spectators: "It is clear that the choice of this year's association did not convince you" "The truth is that the perfect association does not exist, some carry out illegal actions, others are too small to accommodate such an amount of money and others are financed by actors whose activities destroy our planet on a daily basis. can we read in the explanation of ZeratoR.

The sidelining of Goodplanet therefore leaves space for other associations for the ZEvent 2022, and the decision was made to select five associations which will share the donations of the event equally. These are the Internet users were called to vote to make this choice from a long list of candidates. It included: La fresco du climat, 350.org, France Nature Environnement (FNE), League for the Protection of Birds (LPO), The SeaCleaners, Zero Waste France, Friends of the Earth, WWF France, Greenpeace France, Bloom , Act for the environment, ASPAS, Surfrider, Sea Sheperd France, Time for the planet, The Shift Project, Wings of the Ocean, Noé, 1% for the planet, WeForest, Foundation for Nature and Man and finally TERAGIR . Internet users spoke and the five associations chosen were:

So to answer this question right away, no, the ZEvent 2022 will not be the last edition of the event. Although this information can turn on the networks, it seems to extrapolate a tweet posted by Adrien Nougaret at the time of the announcement of the 2022 edition:

The young streamer indeed announces that the event will completely change formula next year, but will obviously remain an appointment on your calendar. Given its success, we can imagine that the ZEvent is gradually moving away from the big friendly lan in Montpellier to get closer to a large-scale show in 2023.

The ZEvent is an event organized by Adrien "ZeratoR" Nougaret and Alexandre "Dach" Dachary since 2016. Each year, these two big names in the French streaming scene bring together a whole panel of streamers for a weekend. More than 50 hours of continuous streaming on Twitch, Amazon's essential live streaming platform. Concretely, the guests gather during a gigantic LAN where everyone broadcasts their stream and participates in common activities. The amount of donations offered by all the spectators, or viewers, is accumulated in a kitty donated at the end of the weekend to a charity association. Each streamer encourages their viewers by setting themselves "donation goals", challenges to be completed if their viewers' donations reach certain amounts. It is also necessary to add to this amount all the sales of derivative products (mainly t-shirts) which represents a non-negligible amount each year. In 2021, ZEvent partnered with Action contre la Faim, the French NGO that fights against malnutrition in the world.