Yvelines: a 9-year-old boy untraceable, police launch call for witnesses

A 9-year-old boy, Krys N., has been missing since Thursday January 4, 2024 in Poissy (Yvelines).

Concern in Yvelines. A young 9-year-old boy has been missing in the department since Thursday January 4, 2024 at around 4:10 p.m. The Yvelines national police issued a call for witnesses this Friday, January 5, for the “worrying disappearance of a minor.” Little Krys N. lives in the town of Poissy.

Measuring 1m50, slim build, short black hair and brown eyes, the young boy was wearing a jacket and black jeans at the time of his disappearance. A black backpack from the Fitness Park brand could help you recognize him. He also wore white shoes.

Do you have information to help investigators in their research? You can contact the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine police station on 01 34 90 47 57.