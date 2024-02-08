Ysaora Thibus tested positive and suspended! What doping product was used?

Thunderclap in the world of fencing this Friday, February 9, the Frenchwoman Ysaora Thibus tested positive.

A few months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, French fencing is in shock. The fleurettist, crowned world champion in 2022, was the subject, on January 14, of a check "having produced an abnormal analysis result. In a press release published this Friday morning, the French Fencing Federation indicates having provisionally suspended Ysaora Thibus (32), considered one of the favorites for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

In its explanations, the Federation specifies that it contacted Ysaora Thibus, who reportedly expressed “her total incomprehension, her immense surprise and her dismay”. The 2022 individual world champion denies any intentional act of doping. At this time, it is not known which doping product was used. The Frenchwoman requested the analysis of the B sample