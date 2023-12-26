Your smartphone constantly collects information about you: do at least this to protect your data - it's simple

Few people are aware of the extent to which apps collect information about their users.

Nowadays, every French person has a smartphone in their pocket, or two! However, many do not realize how much information smartphones actually transmit about their user. The user can give different applications access to phone information and thus personal information without thinking more precisely about the consequences this may have.

In the worst case, apps downloaded to the smartphone know where you are moving at all times, who you are talking and messaging with, and what contacts you have in your phone. Apps can also have access to all photos and other files on your device.

The first important thing when it comes to computer security is not to download unnecessary applications on the phone, especially not social networking applications. This is because each application may contain hidden functions. Many apps request access to phone information, such as call logs and contacts. In fact, you should never give permission to access the telephone directory, because this also endangers the information of all outside people who appear there.

In addition to this, it is crucial to remember that even the most commonly used applications, such as messaging apps or web browsers, can collect data in the background. Caution is therefore advised when installing a new application. It is recommended that you understand the types of permissions requested before proceeding with the installation.

Removing all unnecessary apps and denying permissions does not guarantee that the device will not track its user. The mobile operator of course sees the phone's movements on its network and since an Apple or Google account is practically mandatory, Apple and Google still obtain some information about the user.

However, there are ways to limit this data collection. One of the most effective ways is to turn off GPS tracking when it is not needed. Additionally, it is possible to limit the information shared with apps by adjusting the privacy settings on your device.

It's also important to stay informed about the latest security updates and recommended data protection practices. Smartphone operating systems regularly receive updates that include security improvements to protect against new threats. Users should therefore ensure that their phone is always up to date with the latest software version.