Your iPhone will soon have an anti-theft function

The next upcoming iOS update will roll out a new feature for the iPhone. The latter will now be impossible to use without facial or fingerprint recognition.

Apple continues to release updates to improve the functionality of the iPhone. Several weeks after the release of its latest iPhone 15, the Cupertino company seems to be working on a new feature that risks annoying smartphone thieves. Its name: “Stolen Device Protection” (editor’s note: stolen device protection).

Available with the 17.3 update currently in beta testing, Stolen Device Protection adds several additional layers of security to your iPhone in the event of theft. Until now, a thief in possession of your device could access it using your lock code. The latter is generally uncomplicated and easy to subtle by spying on you. Once you enter the code, it's easy for a thief to use your already saved accounts, passwords, and settings. The thief can even take advantage of this to modify them and take full possession of your iPhone.

The “Stolen Device Protection” feature coming with the upcoming iPhone 17.3 update will add several new features to prevent thieves from using your device. First, accessing your already saved passwords will require visual authentication of your face via Face ID. A much more secure way than a simple 4-digit code to access your data.

Another additional security: changing the most sensitive settings on the iPhone will now require additional time. Thieves will therefore no longer be able to modify all of your data in a few minutes, giving you more time to act and block (or find) your stolen iPhone. Apple specifies that this security period will not be effective if the iPhone is located in a location already recognized such as your home or workplace.