Your employer will be able to pay you larger gift certificates, find out the new amount

This year, the maximum amount of gift vouchers is increased, after being frozen for three years.

It's the little extra end of the year that allows you to have fun without seeing it go to the bank account. Many companies or CSEs pay their employees gift vouchers before Christmas, which can be used for purchases related to the festivities. At the end of the notebook, all the brands accepting this method of payment are listed and therefore make it possible to plan purchases accordingly. The global sum allocated to each employee is divided into several checks, generally of 10 and 20€. And in 2023, beneficiaries could inherit a higher amount than last year.

Legally, companies and CSE can grant the amount they want. However, beyond a certain ceiling, they must pay social security contributions. Generally, the organizations therefore propose, at most, the ceiling allowing to escape additional costs. This has been revised upwards and could make many people happy in the months to come. It corresponds to 5% of the monthly social security ceiling, the maximum amount retained by social security for the calculation of certain contributions.

In 2023, this is €3,666. This will therefore allow companies and CSEs to pay up to €183 in gift vouchers to each employee without paying additional contributions. For the beneficiary, this represents an increase of €12 compared to 2022, especially since the amount had been the same since 2020. And this goes directly into the employee's pocket since the gift vouchers are supported at 100 % by the organization paying it. If the total amount granted is free in each company, all the employee has to do is spend it within one year.