Your electricity bill will skyrocket, here is the amount to pay extra each month

The increase in electricity on February 1st has been announced, but what does this really mean for your bill? Here are the figures in euros, per month and per year!

It was expected, it's now official, your electricity bill will skyrocket from February 1st! With the end of the tariff shield and the return of a tax, prices will suddenly increase. While an increase of 10% was feared, it was ultimately an increase of 8.6% which was announced by Bruno Le Maire on Sunday January 21 on the TF1 set. But behind the gross figure given by the Minister of the Economy, how much does it really represent for an average French person? What will he see on his next bill, and what does that mean in extra euros to spend each month?

If we take the average consumption of French people, it is possible to estimate this increase. Obviously, everything still depends on your contract and the options purchased. For example, if you have a peak/off-peak contract, be aware that the percentage increase will be greater: 9.8% compared to 8.6% for the customer at the base rate.

By taking a standard contract, we were able to easily see the impact of this increase. With our table, discover the details of the increase by level of consumption. KwH data takes standard consumption ranges. You can easily compare them with your annual consumption.

With 8.6% more on your bill, this will cost customers between 5 and 24 euros more per month. This represents an additional cost per year of 65 euros to almost 290 euros, depending on your consumption. Remember that for a standard 4-room house, the monthly bill should increase between 15 and 20 euros more per month.

If the time has come for energy savings, they will undoubtedly be even more scrutinized by French households this year, particularly for households which heat themselves with electricity, the heating system and hot water tank obviously being particularly energy-intensive and represent a significant part of the consumption of these households, and therefore of the final bill.