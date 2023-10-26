You will come across this sign in a few days on the roads, the sanctions are already planned

For some time this new sign has been growing like a weed on the roads of France. What does it mean ?

A little new one is gradually joining our classic road signs. It's rather rare but, from time to time, a new law in the Highway Code requires the addition of a specific sign. This is the case for the Mountain law, which came into force in France in 2021. If you live in one of the 48 French departments affected by this legislation (see the list below), you have probably already encountered a large sign rectangular. It was added recently.

On a white background and framed by a red border, this panel has several elements. At the top, a representation of a mountain overlooks the word ZONE in capital letters. Just below, two drawings side by side: on the left, a suitcase of chains, and on the right, a tire equipped with large studs. But what do they mean?

These signs first of all indicate that you are entering a mountainous area or, at least, an area subject to frequent risks of snow. In this area, your vehicle must be equipped accordingly. It must either have snow tires or all-season tires or be able to accommodate snow chains or snow socks on the tires if weather conditions require it.

This Mountain law was developed with the aim of strengthening road safety in the country's mountain ranges. The obligation to have adequate equipment to travel in these specific areas extends over the winter period, from November 1 to March 31 of each year. A fine of 135 euros is even provided for in the text of the law. It concerns locals as well as passing motorists. Although this law has been in force for two years, its application has however been delayed due to lack of a decree. The police carried out preventive checks during the last two winters, but no sanctions were applied.

Enforcement of the law, which was originally scheduled to begin on November 1, 2023, has once again been postponed. So, this winter, motorists will not risk a fine of 135 euros if they are not properly equipped. Road safety nevertheless specifies the following statement on its website: “This tolerance must not obscure the spirit of this regulation: Continue to improve the safety of road users during winter.” Given the dangers of driving on snowy and slippery roads, investing in the appropriate equipment is highly recommended.

The 48 departments affected by the Mountain II law: Ain, Allier, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Ariège, Aude, Aveyron, Bas-Rhin, Cantal, Corse-du-Sud, Côte-d' Or, Creuse, Doubs, Drôme, Eure-et-Loir, Gard, Haute-Corse, Haute-Garonne, Haute-Loire, Hautes-Alpes, Haute-Saône, Haute-Savoie, Hautes-Pyrénées, Haute-Vienne, Haut- Rhine, Hérault, Isère, Jura, Loire, Lot, Lozère, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Nièvre, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Pyrénées-Orientales, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, Savoie, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Territory of Belfort, Var, Vaucluse, Vosges, and Yonne.