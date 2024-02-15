You will be able to sell your home 10% more expensive thanks to this new regulation

An administrative document will be modified and will allow many owners to sell their property for more than expected.

This is unexpected news, unhoped for even for the owners. While for many months the real estate market has shown a drop in prices for most houses and apartments for sale, the trend could be reversed for many of them. In a few weeks, the value of thousands of properties will be able to increase thanks to a new regulation.

When looking to sell your home, the price is determined based on several factors: the location, the surface area, the presence or not of an exterior and/or garage, the condition of the home with the need or not to carry out work as well as its insulation. This last point has become central in the negotiation in the face of soaring energy prices. Living in a home that consumes little heating is highly sought after by buyers.

To know the level of energy consumption of their home, any owner is obliged to call on a professional to carry out a diagnosis called DPE (Energy Performance Diagnosis). This document, mandatory for any sale, was widely questioned due to a lack of reliability. Some calculation formulas were not suitable and devalued properties with a small surface area. But the rules will change and new formulas will be put in place.

Part of these homes classified G and F (the two letters which classify homes as the most energy-intensive) will be reclassified thanks to the future method and move to letter E, or even D. This technical change will satisfy owners: with this new classification, the value of their property will no longer suffer a discount of 15 to 20% but only 5 to 10% compared to a property with standard insulation, according to a study by Notaries of France.

140,000 homes of 40m² maximum are affected by this change in calculation method. In detail, there are currently 60,000 housing units classified F and 80,000 housing units classified G. From July 1, when the new formula is officially in force, these goods will no longer be considered thermal sieves.

For example, a 40m² apartment in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, which is worth €100,000 if it is properly insulated, could only sell for €78 or €80,000 if it was classified F or G (22% discount ). By being classified E, its owner can hope to get €93,000 (7% discount).

A simulator has already been put online to find out if, by the start of summer, the energy classification of your property will change. All you need to do is bring your latest DPE and click here.