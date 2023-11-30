You have cold hands or feet, here are the exercises that really warm you up

With negative temperatures, the extremities are often the first to experience the cold. But there are some simple ways to keep warm.

It’s time for pilou pilou and gloves! For several days now and for several months, temperatures have been dropping drastically. If for many people winter is appreciated for its snow and its polar atmosphere, this period is often difficult to manage for those who are more chilly, because we are constantly trying to keep warm.

We can regularly observe people on the street, on a walk or while waiting for the bus, rubbing their hands or blowing into them in an attempt to warm up. The extremities of the limbs are often put to the test during this period, but know that there are "simple" movements to warm up quickly. While props may be necessary, you can also do these discreet movements without any additional equipment.

As noted above, vigorously rubbing your hands is the most basic exercise, but you can take it a step further by performing wrist rotation exercises to increase blood flow and warm them up. An exercise also valid for the feet if you rotate the ankles.

Fingers can be a very good tool for warming up and there are several exercises that do this. First, by slowly stretching and unfolding each of the fingers one by one. You can also tap your fingers on the palm of your hand regularly to exert pressure and warm up. A little game, a kind of piano exercise simulation also allows you to warm up by pressing each of the fingers one by one increasing the speed as if you are playing the instrument. Finally, you can also squeeze your wrist very tightly, hold it in this position for a few seconds (no more!) and then release it, the key is to repeat the exercise several times.

For the feet, the exercises to do are a little less discreet, but after all, you're cold, right? In a seated position, simply alternately lift your heels off the floor, then your toes. This stimulates the muscles of the calf and upper part of the foot. You can also do this exercise standing. If you have a short wait and you are the type who cannot stand, going back and forth on your toes and then on your heel is also a good solution. Finally, if discretion is not for you, you can do stretches against the wall by placing one foot forward and the other back, keeping both heels on the ground. Bend the front knee while stretching the back calf and that’s it!

Small bonus if you are at home, sliding a ball under the arch of your foot while exerting light pressure helps relax the muscles and warm you up.