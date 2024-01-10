You can significantly improve your physical condition in just 10 minutes and without intense effort.

Even if you have very little time to devote to exercise, 10 minutes of effort can make a big difference to your fitness.

In a study conducted by researchers at Stanford University, it was shown that just 10 minutes of exercise per day can significantly improve your fitness. Contrary to the common belief that intense effort is necessary for significant results, this research suggests that the regularity of exercise may be more crucial than its intensity.

The study, carried out several years ago and relayed in particular by the site Runner's World, which specializes in running, involved 18 middle-aged participants, all novices to running. They were asked to run for just 10 minutes per session, 15 times per week, for eight weeks. The results were astounding: despite the brevity of the sessions, the volunteers increased their VO2 max (the maximum amount of oxygen the muscles can use) by 8%, improved their endurance by 12%, reduced their heart rate by 6%, and lost 2 pounds of body fat.

These results challenge the notion that prolonged, intensive training sessions are the only keys to improving fitness. Researchers say even more experienced runners could benefit from shorter, more frequent workouts. These short 10-minute races require different muscle fibers and energy resources than longer races. It is therefore always good to vary the duration of the efforts.

Importantly, despite the significant improvements seen in novices with just 10 minutes of running, the fitness benefits increase with exercise duration. The researchers point out that five 20-minute sessions per week might actually improve fitness more effectively than ten 10-minute runs, even if the total training time is the same.

The results of this study open up promising prospects for those who struggle to find time for exercise in their busy schedule. If you only have 10 minutes to spend on your workout, go for it! However, if time permits, longer sessions can further increase the benefits for your fitness.

In summary, the key might be regularity and duration rather than intensity. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned athlete, this study offers a new perspective on how we can all improve our fitness with efforts that fit our schedule. So whether you're a rush sprinter or an avid jogger, remember: even 10 minutes makes a difference.