You can get free tickets to the Olympics if you live in this department

Were you unable to secure tickets for the Paris Olympics? You may be lucky if you live in this French department.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are fast approaching and many people already have their plans for this summer with places to witness the exploits of our French athletes (or quite simply with vacations booked on the other side of the planet to escape the crowd), others may be experiencing great frustration at not having obtained places and still hope to participate in the Olympics.

For months, several phases of ticket sales have taken place and some will still take place in the coming weeks. With or without a draw, thousands of people failed to obtain the precious sesame. If certain disciplines still have tickets like football, others like swimming competitions to follow the exploits of Léon Marchand or even those of judo to see Teddy Riner and all the other stars of the discipline leave very quickly and even display tickets. exorbitant prices.

This is also one of the main criticisms made of the organizing committee: tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are far too expensive for many spectators. According to an Odoxa survey for Winamax and RTL, published in 2023, for 82% of French people, the prices of tickets to attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are not affordable. “These are the prices of major events. We are not more expensive than the London Games, or than to attend the Football World Cup or the Rugby World Cup,” Tony Estanguet defended.

To allow as many people as possible to participate in this celebration, some communities nevertheless have hundreds of places that they can distribute in one way or another. This is particularly the case for the department of Seine-et-Marne which will allow 6,000 Seine-et-Marnais to gain their places. Places will be distributed at random, with prior registration on the department's website. Registrations are open from 13 years old, with parental authorization for minors and will close on March 3.

In detail, an algorithm developed by the IT services of the departmental council will bring out 3000 names to whom two places will be allocated. Be careful of the smart guys who see this draw as an opportunity to make money by reselling the tickets, they will be nominative and prohibited for resale. They will be distributed among the 23 cantons of the department, in proportion to the population of each.

But which events are affected by this draw? From rowing and canoeing at the Olympic nautical stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne (Seine-et-Marne), to 3x3 basketball, athletics at the Stade de France, horse riding at Versailles , fencing at the Grand Palais and gymnastics at the Accor Arena, in Bercy, the algorithm has also been set up to offer places from 500 euros to the finals under the control of a bailiff. justice.