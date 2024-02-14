You can attend the Olympic Games for free, many events are accessible

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin on July 26 and you can attend for free.

In a few months, the entire planet will have its eyes fixed on France and Paris for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. A major event eagerly awaited by French and foreign athletes and spectators. After several ticket sales campaigns, some were unable to obtain tickets to attend the judo, swimming or even athletics events.

Many regretted the excessive price, the rather complex sales system with a draw which did not allow them to really choose their proofs. To try to reassure, the committee, which has never stopped talking about popular Olympic Games, highlights all the disciplines and events which the public can attend free of charge.

Initially, the opening ceremony on July 26, sold as a majestic and never-before-seen event with an open-air parade, outside the stadium and on the Seine, will be accessible to the public on the high quays of Paris. Paid stands will also be present, installed on the low quays and certain bridges in the capital. Organizers hope to welcome “several hundred thousand people.” If the figure of 600,000 people was envisaged, the latter was revised downwards a few days ago by the Ministry of the Interior for security reasons, particularly in transport. From now on, the gauge would be “around 300,000” spectators according to Gérald Darmanin.

For those who do not see the interest in this show and who prefer to follow the sporting events, it is possible. Road and open water disciplines can be observed free of charge. The triathlon, a spectacular event mixing swimming, running and cycling, will be organized in the heart of Paris. If paid seats are offered in stands located in the start and finish area as well as at the Champs-Elysées bridge, it will also be possible to watch the athletes pass through the course without paying anything. The marathon, with its loop between Paris and Versailles, will also be accessible free of charge. With the marathon for everyone, you can even make your dream come true by participating in an Olympic Games event.

A few days after the fervor of the Tour de France, the road cycling events will also be accessible to as many people as possible, whether for the time trial, from the Invalides to the Alexandre-III bridge or for the road race with a course of 273 kilometers departing and arriving from Paris via Versailles, Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines) and the Chevreuse valley. Women will be entitled to a reduced route (158km), but it will remain open to the public.

Finally, the organizing committee also highlights the Olympic Games atmosphere everywhere in the capital and in the provinces, notably with the passing of the Olympic flame, but also the gathering places with giant screens to follow the events and exploits. of our French athletes.