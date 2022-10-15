Yanis Marshall: Coming out, Kamel Ouali... Who is Star Academy's dance teacher?

YANIS MARSHALL. Star Academy 2022's dance teacher is Yanis Marshall. The dancer, who has notably collaborated with Le Cirque du Soleil, will succeed the icon Kamel Ouali, a choreographer he knows very well...

The general public will discover a little more Yanis Marshall this Saturday, October 15 on the occasion of the return of the Star Academy on TF1. In addition to the identity of the 13 candidates of this new class of Star Academy, the flagship program of the 2000s, the first prime time is an opportunity to discover the famous teachers who will surround this class with the heavy task of having them succeed Jenifer, Olivia Ruiz, Nolwenn Leroy, Emma Daumas, Elodie Frégé or Grégory Lemarchal in the hearts of the French and in the top 50. If the secret has been well kept for many of them, the last few days have made it possible to know a little more . In addition to the godfather Robbie Williams and the director Michael Goldman, we already know that the dance teacher will be Yanis Marshall, an internationally recognized dancer. Here are some elements of his career and what you need to know about Kamel Ouali's successor.

While Denitsa Ikonomova, star of the Dancing with the Stars program, had been the name blown most regularly to endorse the Star Academy 2022 dance teacher costume, it was finally Yanis Marshall who was made official by the production of the Star Academy. The dancer was presented on the eve of the first prime time this Saturday October 15, being the guest, along with Nikos Aliagas, of the Quotidien program on TMC Friday October 14.

Yanis Marshall was born on November 11, 1989 in Grasse (Alpes-Maritimes) and grew up in Vallauris. He is 32 years old when he takes the reins of Star Academy 2022 dance lessons from October 15, 2022 on TF1.

As a Star Academy dance teacher, Yanis Marshall will necessarily be compared to Kamel Ouali, icon of the program in the 2000s and who then choreographed many musicals such as The 10 Commandments or The Sun King. Asked about this on Friday October 14 in the Daily program, Yanis Marshall rightly mentioned this filiation. "I started my career with Kamel Ouali", he slipped before adding: "I have known him since I was a kid, since I was 15". And for good reason, since it was at this age that he actually joined the troupe of the musical Le Roi Soleil directed by Kamel Ouali...

Yanis Marshall first made a name for himself on YouTube by performing numerous choreographies perched on stiletto heels. A particularity that he has exploited to the full in many creations. His Youtube channel now has more than two million subscribers. It was on television that he conquered the public, participating in the program Britain's Got Talent (the equivalent of France has an incredible talent, broadcast on M6) in the company of two other dancers. He reached the final and then became a coach for several editions of Dancing with the Stars abroad, in Great Britain and then in the Ukrainian version. Yanis Marshall is also the choreographer of one of the Cirque du Soleil shows, Zumanity, which takes place in Las Vegas.

Yanis Marshall revealed his homosexuality and proudly claimed it in 2016, shocked by the Orlando attack which hit a gay nightclub. "I'am gay, very gay", he had published on his Facebook page before specifying: "I am gay. I have always been gay. I am also very proud to be gay and... Thank you very much! But homophobia is very real. I see it every day in my comment feed here on Instagram, on Facebook or on my Youtube page [...] Personally, I don't care. Totally. But that's all the world is not as strong as me. I will die wearing my heels! But what happened in Orlando makes me so sad with its sheer cruelty, ignorance and hatred. Please don't let that doesn't stop you from being who you are". On the other hand, he remains secret about his private life and his possible couple.

The apprentice artists of the Star Academy 2022 will also be able to rely on his choreographies of clips. Yanis Marshall notably imagined that of Celine Dion for the video clip of the song Ashes. It is he who is disguised in the costume of Deadpool and plays the lining of Ryan Reynolds in this totally crazy clip that surprised Celine Dion fans! The dancer returned to his experience in the columns of several Canadian media. "As a young Frenchman, I was her admirer even before the Americans discovered her," he explained of the Quebec star. She's really, really nice - a little crazy, I would say, but in a good way, and super nice", he smiled before talking about a shoot that became torture, with dancing in high heels for several hours. " I was like dead when it ended," he recalls.