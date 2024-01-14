Xiaomi announces the launch of the Redmi Note 13 in France

Xiaomi has just announced the availability of its brand new Redmi Note 13 range. The latter consists of five different smartphones.

Not one, but five new smartphones have just been announced by the manufacturer Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 13 range is now available in France and even comes with new headphones and connected watch to delight fans of the brand.

The firm intends to cover all the budgets and needs of its community by deploying numerous products. Xiaomi thus announces the availability of five new phones to be found on the official website of the manufacturer and partner sellers.

The Redmi Note 13 range consists of the following smartphones:

The five new Redmi Note 13s place particular emphasis on photography with a 200 Mpx main sensor on the Pro and Pro models. Xiaomi also announces that these are the first phones in the Redmi Note range to have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. So you shouldn't be afraid to use these new phones near a swimming pool or at the beach.

The Redmi Note 13s have been available since Monday January 15 from 199.90 euros in France. Note that several introductory offers are offered by Xiaomi to benefit from reductions, points on the official website and payments in installments.