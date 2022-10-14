Xiaomi 13: upcoming news, price and release date

XIAOMI 13. Although the upcoming Xiaomi 13 phones are not expected for several weeks, they are starting to reveal themselves through several leaks and rumors. We take stock of the prices and release date of the Xiaomi 13.

Barring a big surprise, the new Xiaomi 13 should be unveiled in the next few months. After a range rather well appreciated by the specialized press, the firm should again hit hard with new phones. How many Xiaomi 13 will be planned? At what price ? And what would be their release date? Let's take stock of the next flagship smartphones of the Xiaomi brand.

The first novelty concerning the Xiaomi 13 would be in terms of its power. It is important for a manufacturer to offer a more powerful version each year than its previous smartphone, and Xiaomi is no exception. The firm should therefore equip the future Xiaomi 13 with a latest generation processor. That's good, the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip should be unveiled to the public at least November. The latter should therefore equip the new Xiaomi 13 well, or at least the basic and Pro versions.

The Xiaomi 13 could also review and improve their design. Mention is made in particular of a screen with slightly curved edges, thus giving an impression of a larger format on the brand's phones, as well as thinner edges. An example released recently with this technology is the Nothing Phone (1).

The Xiaomi 13 Pro should in particular bet a lot on the photo part by equipping itself with no less than three sensors. The latter should in particular carry a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angle, while the latter could well be a telephoto lens capable of taking long-distance photos. The first 3D renderings of the device notably show a P layout for the photo module.

Xiaomi is still one of the kings in a very specific segment: charging. The Xiaomi 13 could therefore be compatible with 120W fast charging. They should thus follow in the footsteps of the previous Xiaomi 12 Pro which was able to fully recharge in only about twenty minutes!

At present, no official information on the price of the Xiaomi 13 has been communicated. While waiting for an announcement from the manufacturer or potential leaks in China, we prefer to give you the prices applied at the release of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12. Note, however, that the prices of the next model may vary significantly due to the inflation in Europe.

We will have to wait a little longer before having news of the future Xiaomi 13. Their predecessors were first unveiled in December in China. We weren't able to really discover the Xiaomi 12 in Europe until March. The future Xiaomi 13X, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro should therefore not be formalized with us before March 2023.