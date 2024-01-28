WTA rankings: Swiatek still number 1, Zheng 7th, Garcia dives

The new WTA rankings published Monday January 29 show a new podium.

Despite her victory at the Australian Open and the early elimination of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka remains world number 2 when the new WTA rankings are published. On the other hand, things are changing just behind with the Kazakh Rybakina losing two places to Gauff and Pegula, now 3rd and 4th. The big progression of the week is for the Chinese Zheng, finalist in Melbourne and who reached her best ranking at 7th place.

On the French side, Caroline Garcia continues to fall and is now out of the top 20, ranking Monday January 29 in 21st place. She still remains, by far, the best French player since Gracheva is in 43rd place, Burel 53rd and Parry, who reached the best ranking of her career at 57th place.

Iga Swiatek is world number 1. The Pole is ahead of Sabalenka, Gauff and Pegula. Classification :

The race ranking will be updated at the end of each tournament. Winner of the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka is the leader.

Unlike the “classic” WTA ranking which is updated each week by taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and progressively accumulates the eighteen best results. .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , that is to say determined by the quantity of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results obtained over this period and set at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points obtained during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points won during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points obtained at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).