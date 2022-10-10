WTA Rankings: Swiatek still in the lead, Cornet progresses

WTA RANKING. Iga Swiatek, beaten for the second time in her career in the final, still remains a solid leader in the WTA rankings;

Iga Swiatek is not invincible. While the Pole had equaled the record for victories in the same year (60 victories), the latter stumbled in the final against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova, already titled last week in Tallinn and back on Monday in the Top 15 of the ranking (14th, 9). Despite the defeat, the world number 1 still remains solidly leading the ranking ahead of the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Finalist in Tunisia, but dryly beaten in the final by the Belgian Elise Mertens who made a small jump in the ranking, Alizé Cornet progressed in the hierarchy of the WTA by being this Monday, October 10 in 32nd place (5). Out in the quarter-finals in Monastir, Diane Perry climbs four places and is now 61st.

Unlike the "classic" WTA Ranking updated weekly by taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race Ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and progressively accumulates the best eighteen results .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , i.e. determined by the amount of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results achieved during this period and fixed at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points earned during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points earned during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points obtained at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).