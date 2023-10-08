WTA ranking: Swiatek gets closer, the French tumble

Thanks to her victory at the Beijing tournament, Iga Swiatek is getting closer to the world number 1 position. The French women are losing places and are now only three in the top 100.

Iga Swiatek won the masters 1000 in Beijing this weekend, coming within 590 points of Aryna Sabalenka, who took the place of world number 1 at the end of the US Open. No change in the top 10. Jelena Ostapenko, 13th, gains four places, and Liudmila Samsonova gains six places thanks to her final in Beijing, moving to 16th. They overtake Barbora Krejcikova, now 18th, who lost six places. Mirra Andreeva, Russian prodigy, enters the top 50 at just 16 years old.

Among the French, Caroline Garcia is still 10th, but there are only three left in the top 100. Indeed, Alizé Cornet lost 25 places and moved to 121st in the world after giving up on the Asian tour. She leaves the top 100 for the first time since April 2012. Diane Parry also leaves this top 100, as she lost 7 places and falls to 106th. Varvara Gracheva is the second Frenchwoman (43rd) and Clara Burel the third (73rd).

Aryna Sabalenka is world number 1. The Belarusian is ahead of the Polish Iga Swiatek and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina. Classification :

The race ranking will be updated at the end of each tournament.

Unlike the “classic” WTA ranking which is updated each week by taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and progressively accumulates the eighteen best results. .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , that is to say determined by the quantity of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results obtained over this period and set at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points obtained during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points won during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, those of the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points obtained at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).