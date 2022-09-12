WTA Ranking: Garcia 10th, Jabeur moves up to 2nd

WTA RANKING. After this US Open 2022, Caroline Garcia finds the top 10 while the Tunisian Ons Jabeur becomes n°2.

Thanks to her summer and her victory at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 when she came from the qualifications and her incredible career during this US Open 2022, the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia is once again in the top 10 of the WTA rankings from this Monday. September 12. A ranking that she has not occupied since October 2018. In the top 100 since 2013, the Frenchwoman has experienced many fluctuations, obtaining 4th place as her best result in 2018 before plummeting to 79th place in May 2022.

US Open winner Iga Swiatek consolidates her place as world No. 1 as her opponent in the final, Tunisian Ons Jabeur, takes 2nd place. Pegula enters the Top 5. Among the French, Alizé Cornet is now 35th in the world and will be able to try to arrive at the top seed in Melbourne while Diane Pary is in 70th place.

Iga Swiatek is world number 1. The Pole is ahead of the Estonian Anett Kontaveit and the Greek Maria Sakkari. Classification :

Titled at Roland-Garros, Rome, Indian Wells, Miami, Doha and Stuttgart, this season, Iga Swiatek is ahead of the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, crowned in Madrid and Berlin. Semi-finalist in Berlin, Coco Gauff completes the podium at the Race. Classification :

Unlike the "classic" WTA Ranking updated weekly by taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race Ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and progressively accumulates the best eighteen results .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , i.e. determined by the amount of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results achieved during this period and fixed at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points earned during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points earned during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points earned at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).