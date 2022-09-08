WTA Ranking: Caroline Garcia to re-enter top 10, ranking

WTA RANKING. With her excellent career at the US Open, the French Caroline Garcia will be back in the top 10.

Thanks to her summer and her victory at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati when she came from the qualifications and her incredible career during this US Open 2022, the French Caroline Garcia will return to the top 10 of the WTA ranking from Monday September 12 . A ranking that she has not held since October 2018. In the top 100 since 2013, the Frenchwoman has experienced many fluctuations, obtaining 4th place as her best result in 2018 before plummeting to 79th place in May 2022.

Thanks to her career at the US Open, Caroline Garcia is guaranteed to find, at least, 10th place in the WTA rankings if she is eliminated in the semi-final against Ons Jabeur. If qualified for the final, the current number 17 will move to 7th place while if she wins the first Grand Slam of her career at Flushing Meadows, she will be 4th, her best ranking equaled.

Iga Swiatek is world number 1. The Pole is ahead of the Estonian Anett Kontaveit and the Greek Maria Sakkari. Classification :

Titled at Roland-Garros, Rome, Indian Wells, Miami, Doha and Stuttgart, this season, Iga Swiatek is ahead of the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, crowned in Madrid and Berlin. Semi-finalist in Berlin, Coco Gauff completes the podium at the Race. Classification :

Unlike the "classic" WTA Ranking updated weekly by taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race Ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and progressively accumulates the best eighteen results .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , i.e. determined by the amount of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results achieved during this period and fixed at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points earned during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points earned during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points obtained at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).