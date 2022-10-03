WTA ranking: 4 French women in the top 100

WTA RANKING. The Polish Iga Swiatek is still largely at the top of the WTA rankings while Badosa loses her place on the podium again.

As with the men, tournaments are not numerous during this period and the changes in the WTA ranking are rather minimal. Poland's Iga Swiatek still tops the world rankings while Estonia's Anett Kontaveit regained 3rd place from Spain's Paula Badosa. Note that the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka now occupies 5th position, in place of the American Jessica Pegula and that the Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 12th, climbs one rank.

On the French side, there are again four French representatives in the Top 100 since Océane Dodin is 100th in the world after gaining three places. Caroline Garcia, 10th, Alizé Cornet, 37th, and Diane Parry, 65th, complete the list.

Titled at Roland-Garros, Rome, Indian Wells, Miami, Doha and Stuttgart, this season, Iga Swiatek is ahead of Tunisian Ons Jabeur, crowned in Madrid and Berlin.

Unlike the "classic" WTA Ranking updated weekly by taking into account points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race Ranking only takes into account points earned during the current season and progressively accumulates the best eighteen results .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , i.e. determined by the amount of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results achieved during this period and fixed at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points earned during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points earned during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points earned at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).