WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic: what time is the expansion coming out?

Today marks the return of one of the most popular extensions of all time. World of Warcraft Classic once again introduces us to Wrath of the Lich King, calling on many adventurers to join Northrend.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 11:59 a.m.] Where World of Warcraft is struggling hard to keep a decent number of players after several mediocre expansions, its WoW Classic cousin is playing the nostalgia card to seduce die-hard adventurers. It is therefore Wrath of The Lich King which is making its big comeback today, the expansion which marked the peak of World of Warcraft just under 14 years ago, by making the Blizzard game an icon of pop culture and finally familiarizing some of the oldest generations with the "MEUPORGUES" phenomenon. A launch which obviously translates into a great rush at the start of the expansion, on which we detail everything so that you are in the starting blocks.

The WOTLK Classic release schedule is quite complicated, and we French people are invited to embark on this new adventure on the night of September 26 to 27 at midnight precisely. So keep your eyes open for this late launch, which may involve a short night's sleep and a good dose of coffee on Tuesday morning. We obviously expect traffic on Battle.net and on the Blizzard client, with no doubt endless connection queues.

Next Monday, at midnight, go to your Battle.net client, which you must have updated beforehand, to join the other WOTLK Classic adventurers. Of course, you may encounter long queues before you can connect to Battle.net services. Only one piece of advice remains valid for this situation: be patient and spend the time constructively. Once logged in, you will have the option to choose your Kingdom. If you haven't created a WoW Classic character yet, don't hesitate to join the Kingdoms stamped "New". These are servers opened especially for the occasion, rich in available slots, and on which all players will have a new character. Be careful, it is essential to join the same Kingdom as your guild or your friends if you want to play together.

To begin your quest in the wastelands of Northrend, simply travel to Port of Stormwind or Port of Menethil in the Wetlands for Alliance players. You will find there ships leaving for the north, which you will hasten to board. For Horde players, zeppelins await outside of Orgrimmar and the Undercity. We advise you to be at least level 68 before heading to Northrend, if you don't want your first steps in the freezing cold to be very difficult.

Among the many new features that will accompany the release of Wrath of The Lich King Classic, we obviously find a brand new class, the Death Knight, a formidable bruiser that allows you to play DPS or Tank at the same time, and which shows a rock-solid durability in the heart of the fray. But that's not all, as you travel to the lands of the North in Northrend, you'll discover an all-new, desolate, war-torn region and kingdom of Arthas Menethil, the new Lich King of Azeroth. Your character will be able to reach level 80, unlock new talents, improve their gear, and travel through three new dungeons (the Utgarde Keep, the Nexus and the Old Kingdom) as well as three raids (the Obsidian Sanctum of the Black Dragonflight, the 'Eye of Eternity and Naxxramas). Calligraphy is also entering the professions available.