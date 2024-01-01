Worrying disappearance of Maeva: an open investigation and an appeal for witnesses launched in Le Havre

Maeva, 23, has not given any sign of life since the night of December 31 to January 1. She disappeared in the night, between a nightclub and her home.

Where is Maeva? Since New Year's Eve, in Le Havre, the 23-year-old young woman has not given any sign of life. Sunday December 31, Maeva went out in the evening with friends to celebrate the new year. After a failed attempt in the "Cosmo" nightclub, according to BFMTV, the little gang decides to return to the young woman's house to continue the evening. According to several corroborating sources, the participants did not all agree on the route to take to get to her house. Maeva leaves alone on one side at around 3 a.m., departing from Cosmo on the Vauban Docks.

After thirty minutes of travel, the two friends who were going to Maeva's house tried to contact the young woman. The latter claims to be on the way. However, she will never arrive home. Since that moment, around 3:30 a.m. on December 31, 2023, Maeva's phone remains switched off. The disappearance of the young woman was reported to the Le Havre police station according to the young woman's brother, as reported by BFMTV. She was not known for any particular problems and never attempted to run away or commit suicide. At the time of the events, Maeva was dressed in a khaki jacket and black pants. She is 1m78 tall and has a tattoo on one of her wrists depicting a heart and an airplane. A call for witnesses was launched by her parents on social networks to try to find her.