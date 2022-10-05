World Cup 2022: Which cities will boycott the World Cup?

As the World Cup in Qatar approaches, several cities have decided to boycott the World Cup by refusing the installation of giant screens.

Will the social aspect and the controversies take precedence over the sporting aspect? If the Football World Cup is an unmissable event every four years with the ultimate consecration for a selection and even for an entire country, this 2022 edition, scheduled from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, has been controversial for several years. and even more a few weeks before the start of the competition.

Air conditioning in stadiums and global warming, deplorable working conditions, human rights... Many elements provoke the indignation of part of the public, the press and even the cities. Since the beginning of September, several major cities have announced that they want to boycott the giant screen broadcast of World Cup matches.

Among the most important, Paris and Marseille announced via a press release that they did not want to participate in the advertising of this World Cup, contrary to certain fundamental values. The deputy mayor of Paris in charge of Sports, Pierre Rabadan, justified this decision to AFP by the "conditions of the organization of this World Cup, both on the environmental and social aspect". He also highlighted the "temporality of the event, the fact that it takes place in December". In Marseille, it is indicated that, "strongly attached to the values ​​of sharing and solidarity of sport and committed to building a greener city, cannot contribute to the promotion of this 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar". The city says in particular that it regrets that the competition has turned into a "human and environmental disaster."

I would have the impression, if Bordeaux x welcomed these fan zones, to be complicit in this sporting event which represents all the humanitarian, ecological and sporting aberrations, "said the environmentalist mayor of Bordeaux Pierre Hurmic. "This are lives that have been ransacked, that have been sacrificed for this World Cup, and it is an ecological aberration since we will try to cool the atmosphere which is otherwise warming up, "also said Tuesday evening ecologist mayor Grégory Doucet

Here is for the moment a non-exhaustive list of the cities which boycott this World Cup in Qatar: