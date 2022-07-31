Women's Tour de France 2022: Van Vleuten triumphs, the general classification

TOUR DE FRANCE WOMEN. Winner at the top of the Super Planche des Belles Filles this Sunday, July 31, the Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten wins the very first women's Tour de France.

There was Annemiek Van Vleuten and the others. At the top of the Super Planche des Belles Filles, the Dutchwoman, favorite of the Tour de France women, won with the yellow jersey on her shoulders to validate her supremacy during this first edition. Winner of two stages, the leader of Movistar is ahead of Vollering and Niewiadoma while the Frenchwoman Juliette Labous finishes 4th.

"Winning at the top with the yellow jersey is a dream come true. It was not an easy stage, nor an easy week. It was a bit of a roller coaster, so to finish in yellow here is is magnificent. I'm super proud to be the first winner of the Tour de France Women with Zwift. It's a wonderful start for this new event and I hope that we can build an even bigger event in the future. Now, I'm going to be able to party, celebrate this victory and eat pizza!"

Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten won the first-ever women's Tour de France. Juliette Labous, the first Frenchwoman, finished in 4th place. The final general classification of this first edition.

The Women's Tour de France 2022 made its big start on Sunday July 24, 2022 in Paris with a 1st stage contested on the Champs-Elysées circuit before the arrival of the Men's Tour de France. It will end one week later, on July 31, 2022.

There will be eight stages in line in total with 4 plain stages, 2 so-called hilly stages, 2 mountain stages with an altitude finish at La super Planche des Belles Filles (8th stage) while the 5th stage, Bar-le- Duc > Saint-Dié-des-Vosges (175 km), will be the longest of the event.

The women's Tour de France will start from the Champs Elysées to arrive at the Planche des Belles filles. In total, 3 regions, Île-de-France, Grand Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and 11 departments will be crossed by cyclists.

No parity between men and women for the Tour de France. A total of €250,000 will be awarded and put into play for the teams and riders, including €50,000 for the winner of the final individual general classification.

The Women's Tour de France will be broadcast exclusively and in full on the antennas of France Télévisions until 2025.