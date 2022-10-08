Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: France win in the opening match, standings and schedule

WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP. France easily won their 2022 Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa (40-5). Find the complete calendar and the ranking of the competition in this article.

[Updated October 8, 2022 at 1:01 p.m.] France starts its competition perfectly. The XV of the rooster won in the opening match of the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup. The final score is final: 40-5. The blue never trembled in this first match of their tournament, they led 19-0 from the 17th minute. Despite this great success, the French may regret having conceded 15 penalties, a total far too high for contenders for the supreme title. The victory allows France to place themselves in second position in Group C of this World Cup, behind England who won 84 to 19 against the Fiji Islands.

For this World Cup, World Rugby has chosen to modify the format of the competition to introduce quarter-finals. The objective being to put an end to the usual classification matches, without much interest, played by the teams eliminated in pool. The winners and runners-up from each pool will advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-place finishers. Also note that the total duration of the competition has been extended from 23 to 35 days to improve the well-being of the players. The squad is also expanded, with 32 players compared to 28 previously.

The Women's Rugby World Cup is taking place for the first time in New Zealand in the legendary stadiums of Eden Park, Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, and the Northlands Events Center in Whangārei.

The competition begins with the group stage on the weekends of October 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, 2022. The final phase will be organized from October 29, 2022 with the quarter-finals until Saturday November 12, date of the final.

For this Women's Rugby World Cup, three pools of four teams are present. France, qualified, will be in group C. The groups:

From October 8 to November 12, the Women's World Cup takes place in New Zealand. Here are all the matches from the group stage to the final:

Present in Group C of this Women's Rugby World Cup, France will not have an easy task against the best nations in the world, the calendar:

The 14 most beautiful posters of the competition, including all the matches of Les Bleues, will be broadcast on the TF1 channel while all the others will be offered on the MyTF1 platform. After the Bleues matches, TF1 will offer the magazine Rugby World Cup 2021, le mag, presented by Thomas Mekhiche, accompanied by consultants Marie Sempéré, former international and four-time French champion and Coumba Diallo

Here is the list convened by coach Thomas Darracq for this Women's World Cup in New Zealand.