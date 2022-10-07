Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: France, schedule, TV broadcast... Info

WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP. Start of the World Cup this Saturday, October 8 with the first matches of the group stage.

If the Football World Cup will punctuate sports news in November and December, the Women's Rugby World Cup will punctuate the month of October, especially since the Blues, even if they are not favorites in the competition, can claim to a place in the last four of this World Cup organized in New Zealand. For its first match, the France team will face South Africa at 3:15 a.m. French time, this Saturday, October 8 and will be deprived of its third line and captain.

For this World Cup, World Rugby has chosen to modify the format of the competition to introduce quarter-finals. The objective being to put an end to the usual classification matches, without much interest, played by the teams eliminated in pool. The winners and runners-up from each pool will advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-place finishers. Also note that the total duration of the competition has been extended from 23 to 35 days to improve the well-being of the players. The squad is also expanded, with 32 players compared to 28 previously.

The Women's Rugby World Cup is taking place for the first time in New Zealand in the legendary stadiums of Eden Park, Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, and the Northlands Events Center in Whangārei.

The competition begins with the group stage on the weekends of October 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, 2022. The final phase will be organized from October 29, 2022 with the quarter-finals until Saturday November 12, date of the final.

For this Women's Rugby World Cup, three pools of four teams are present. France, qualified, will be in group C. The groups:

From October 8 to November 12, the Women's World Cup takes place in New Zealand. Here are all the matches from the group stage to the final:

Present in Group C of this Women's Rugby World Cup, France will not have an easy task against the best nations in the world, the calendar:

The 14 most beautiful posters of the competition, including all the matches of Les Bleues, will be broadcast on the TF1 channel while all the others will be offered on the MyTF1 platform. After the Bleues matches, TF1 will offer the magazine Rugby World Cup 2021, le mag, presented by Thomas Mekhiche, accompanied by consultants Marie Sempéré, former international and four-time French champion and Coumba Diallo

Here is the list convened by coach Thomas Darracq for this Women's World Cup in New Zealand.