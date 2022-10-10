Women's Rugby World Cup 2022: France awaits England, results and schedule

WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP. After its great success in the opening match against South Africa, the French team is now waiting for the English.

[Updated October 10, 2022 at 08:35] After an absolutely perfect start to the competition for the French rugby team, the eyes are now on the second game and the clash against England. After pulverizing Fiji, the English clearly announced the color, but the France team can believe it as Emilie Boulard explains.

"Of course, we don't win the last matches against them, but we're never far away, so we know it's possible. Obviously, there's a little annoyance because we want to get there, but our motivation is also increased tenfold, as well as our desire to beat them, especially during an event like this, where the cards are going to be completely reshuffled. So yes, we are going to be outsiders but it's almost better, because at least we will be able to gauge themselves and really enter the competition".

The Women's Rugby World Cup is taking place for the first time in New Zealand in the legendary stadiums of Eden Park, the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, and the Northlands Events Center in Whangārei.

For this Women's Rugby World Cup, three pools of four teams are present. France, qualified, will be in group C. The groups:

From October 8 to November 12, the Women's World Cup takes place in New Zealand. Here are all the matches from the group stage to the final:

Present in Group C of this Women's Rugby World Cup, France will not have an easy task against the best nations in the world, the calendar:

The 14 most beautiful posters of the competition, including all the matches of Les Bleues, will be broadcast on the TF1 channel while all the others will be offered on the MyTF1 platform. After the Bleues matches, TF1 will offer the magazine Rugby World Cup 2021, le mag, presented by Thomas Mekhiche, accompanied by consultants Marie Sempéré, former international and four-time French champion and Coumba Diallo

