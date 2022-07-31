Women's Euro 2022: England triumph, video summary

EURO 2022. At home, England won against Germany and won the very first Euro in its history. The summary

On the roof of Europe! At home, the English triumphed against Germany with a score of 2 goals to 1 and won the very first trophy in its history like their male counterparts in 1966. If the smile is obviously in order for the English, the defeat is particularly frustrating for the Germans who lost Alexandra Popp, top scorer of this Euro 2022, in the warm-up.

"It's unbelievable. The players really want to win and they want to improve every day. It was a tight game, but we won it" said Sarina Wiegman after the game. It should also be noted that at the end of the meeting, the Englishwoman Beth Mead (six goals and four assists) was named player of Euro 2022, the German Lena Oberdorf, best young player of the tournament and the Englishwoman Keira Walsh, player of this final.

In 2017, the Euros took place in the Netherlands where the Dutch locals became European champions. In 2022, the European Championship will take place in England, where matches will be played in 10 stadiums: Wembley Stadium (London), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), St Mary's Stadium (Southampton), Falmer Stadium (Brighton), Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford), Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), Old Trafford and Academy Stadium (Manchester), New York Stadium (Rotterham), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes).

Throughout the group stage of the Women's Euro 2022, find in real time and from the end of the matches, the ranking of the four groups of the Euro with in particular Pool D, the group of France for the competition.

16 teams are qualified divided into 4 pools from 4 countries. The draw for the group stage of Euro 2022 was made on Thursday October 28 in Manchester, England.

The schedule for the 2022 UEFA European Women's Championship in England has been announced:

The French women's football team has an appointment with Euro 2022 from Wednesday July 6. As traditionally, as for men, the list of players who will compete in the competition is particularly awaited. Despite her impressive performances with Olympique Lyonnais, winner of the last Champions League, Amandine Henry was not called up to play in the competition. Here is the list :

Les Bleues are aiming to do better than in 2017 and a quarter-final elimination against England. If they aim to go as far as possible in the competition, this is also the case for the reigning European champions, the Netherlands led by Lieke Mertens and Vivienne Miedema. Eight-time winners Germany are outsiders like Denmark, finalists in 2017. Spain, with several FC Barcelona players, will have their say like Sweden, second in the FIFA rankings.