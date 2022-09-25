Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: France, schedule, broadcast... The info

WORLD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL. The Women's Basketball World Cup has been played since Thursday, September 22 in Australia.

Author of a very convincing first match against Australia, host country of the Women's World Cup Thursday, September 22, the France team fell from its cloud this Friday on the occasion of the second match of the group stage. against a strong team from Canada. Extremely clumsy in front of the basket (only 30 points after 30 minutes of play), the Blues have always raced behind in this meeting and have never been able to reverse the trend despite a better third quarter time. Final score 59-45.

Nothing is lost for the France team, since even if in case of victory Les Bleues were already guaranteed to play the quarter-finals, only the last two formations of the pools will not play the final phase. There is therefore room for the players of the French basketball team and for coach Jean-Aimé Toupane.

As with men, two groups make up the Women's Basketball World Cup with six teams in each group. Know that the 4 best teams from each group are qualified for the 1/4 finals which will take place in Sydney at the SuperDome. France finds itself in group B, the composition of the hens

From Thursday September 22, kick off of the World Cup, to Tuesday September 27, end of the group stage, discover the complete calendar with to start the calendar of group A:

From Thursday September 22, kick off of the World Cup, to Tuesday September 27, end of the group stage, discover the complete schedule with the Group B schedule:

This Women's Basketball World Cup will be broadcast live and in full on the antennas of beIN Sports which hold the rights to this 2022 World Cup. Before match, match, after match... The channel will offer a complete offer.

With the withdrawals of Gruda, Miyem, Vukosavljevic, Epoupa, Duchet and Marine Johannes just before the start of the Women's Basketball World Cup, Jean-Aimé Toupane recalled Mamignan Touré. The players: