With this hidden button, cleaning your toilet will be much easier

What a chore to clean toilets! A simple button can make your job easier.

In the perpetual quest for a clean, well-maintained and healthy home, toilets are often a delicate subject. Cleaning this essential part can sometimes seem tedious and unpleasant, especially when it comes to reaching hard-to-reach places. And yet, it is important not to neglect cleaning the toilet, particularly the seat and its lid because this is an area where dirt and bacteria accumulate.

Good news, a hidden feature of certain toilets promises to revolutionize your toilet cleaning routine. This is what cleaning pro Ms Hinch reveals in one of her “Sunday reset” videos, published on the social network Instagram. In this video, she is seen pressing a button that no one knows about to remove her toilet seat to clean it in the shower, leaving her followers stunned. One comment reads "I never thought about cleaning the toilet seat like that, amazing!". This way, you can access even the smallest nooks and crannies easily. Cleaning is easier and much faster.

This hidden button does not exist on all toilet seats. It is mainly found on modern toilets. It is located inside the bowl when you lift it, or near the base of the toilet seat. When you lift the lid and seat, you simply operate the button with a simple finger press. This button is called a quick release hinge. By simply pressing on it, you will be able to lift and remove the toilet seat. This way, you can easily access all areas of the bowl and seat (that you can't reach with the seat still attached), but also clean the toilet seat more effectively.

To clean your toilet, use a sponge, white vinegar, and hot soapy water. Pour white vinegar into the bottom of the bowl with hot water. While the mixture is working, soak a sponge in warm, soapy water with white vinegar and scrub the toilet bowl. Use a toothbrush to get into the corners. For the toilet seat, use the same mixture. You can clean it in the shower, rinsing will be even easier. Brush the bottom of the bowl with the brush and flush the toilet.

If you don't have a hidden button, fear not. You can simply use a screwdriver to detach the seat. Less practical and longer, it is still worth it for essential deep cleaning. Try to do this at least once a month in addition to your daily and weekly cleaning.