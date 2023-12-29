Wishes from Emmanuel Macron: what to expect? Any announcements planned?

In an attempt to relaunch his second five-year term, the Head of State is preparing to address an optimistic speech to the French during the traditional presidential greetings, this Sunday, December 31.

France is resisting the accumulating crises: failing to be able to promise full employment and the imminent decline of inflation, Emmanuel Macron presents Sunday December 31 at 8 p.m. on television, radio and on the internet, the traditional wishes to the French. Against a backdrop of deep divisions in the majority and fragile popularity, the head of state maintains this televised exercise in force since Charles de Gaulle. As in previous years, the image of the facade of the Élysée Palace against a background of Marseillaise will precede his speech at the usual news time. Offices or gardens? The Élysée wants to maintain suspense until the end about the setting that will be chosen.

In substance, the President of the Republic should emphasize that the reforms will continue at a high pace throughout the year 2024. If the wishes are generally only an educational exercise, certain presidents have taken the opportunity to make announcements . But we should expect “classic” this year, estimates a communicator from the Élysée to the JDD. The president should send the French a message of unity and confidence. A constant in this exercise that the head of state is uttering for the seventh time.

It's the presidential habit: the occupant of 55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré likes to breathe a little more optimism into this France which, under his leadership, has gone through a number of crises of all kinds. During his wishes for 2023, Emmanuel Macron called for “the unity of the nation” and not to give in to “the spirit of division”.

The many events awaiting France in 2024, such as the Paris Olympic Games or the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, could be discussed, as could the main political themes which should punctuate the year to come: reforms intended to boost the return to full employment; unemployment insurance system, already reformed, which could be subject to change; decentralization. In front of the mayors, he committed himself to a “real and bold” reform so that everyone finally knows “clearly who does what” because “sharing skills doesn’t work”. The president is also considering resurrecting the territorial advisor, initiated by Nicolas Sarkozy, but abolished under François Hollande.

However, Emmanuel Macron should not go into the details of all these projects. "It's an obligatory step and, since they existed, there has never been a sensational announcement. Since December 8, he said that he would make a big announcement in January, the famous 'rendez-vous you with the Nation'", recalls Eric Decouty on LCI. We will therefore still need a little patience to know the new presidential course.