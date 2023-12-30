Wishes from Emmanuel Macron: a speech of unity in a context of acute crisis

For his wishes, the President of the Republic should send a message of "unity" to the French, and insist on unifying events planned for 2024. The objective: to turn the page on a turbulent political context.

Before the transition to 2024, Emmanuel Macron will pronounce the traditional wishes for the new year, in his speech which begins at 8:00 p.m., Sunday December 31. A speech of "unity" which comes in a political context full of turbulence where the outline of a ministerial reshuffle is emerging, more and more clearly, after the crisis provoked in the executive by the immigration law. After spending a few days at Fort Brégançon on the Côte d'Azur, where the president has a residence, Emmanuel Macron should unveil the "new course" envisaged for 2024, according to the Élysée.

Without making big announcements during the greetings, he could nevertheless discuss the main lines he plans for this new year, while waiting for his "meeting with the nation" scheduled for January. For his speech on the 31st, the president should send a message of "unity", summarizes an advisor from the Élysée. But advocating unity without responding to accusations of concessions with the far right on the immigration law after a political year already made tumultuous by the repeated use of 49.3, pension reform, urban riots after the death of Nahel killed by a police officer, or even the recent controversial remarks of Gérard Depardieu, defended by the president himself... turns out to be very complex.

It's the presidential habit: the occupant of 55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré likes to breathe a little more optimism into this France which, under his leadership, has gone through a number of crises of all kinds. During his wishes for 2023, Emmanuel Macron called for “the unity of the nation” and not to give in to “the spirit of division”.

The many events awaiting France in 2024, such as the Paris Olympic Games or the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, could be discussed, as could the main political themes which should punctuate the year to come: reforms intended to boost the return to full employment; unemployment insurance system, already reformed, which could be subject to change; decentralization. In front of the mayors, he committed himself to a “real and bold” reform so that everyone finally knows “clearly who does what” because “sharing skills doesn’t work”. The president is also considering resurrecting the territorial advisor, initiated by Nicolas Sarkozy, but abolished under François Hollande.

However, Emmanuel Macron should not go into the details of all these projects. "It's an obligatory step and, since they existed, there has never been a sensational announcement. Since December 8, he said that he would make a big announcement in January, the famous 'rendez-vous you with the Nation'", recalls Eric Decouty on LCI. We will therefore still need a little patience to know the new presidential course.