Windshields will have to be changed more often because of this new European regulation

In July 2024, a new European regulation comes into force which applies to all car manufacturers. Its objective is to provide more security but it also risks costing us more...

The European Union's General Road Safety Regulation, which comes into force in July 2024, will require all new cars sold in the bloc to be equipped with standard safety equipment including at least an automatic emergency braking (AEB) system. ), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Intelligent Cruise Control (ISA). The operation of all these systems relies on the cars' camera systems. They are generally located behind the windshield, hence the crucial importance of the latter in the operation of these systems.

From July 2024, virtually all new cars will therefore have at least one camera attached to the windshield and linked to the car's security systems. The increase in windshield-connected technology, cameras and other electronic “eyes” also means that in the future, a single stone impact could be enough to replace the windshield. “Stone impacts within the camera's field of view require windshield replacement rather than repair, regardless of the size of the impact,” Carglass in Finland said.

The windshield replacement expert explains that this change will significantly affect the installation and repair of windshields, as calibrations of the car's cameras and security systems will become an even more crucial step in maintenance. If a windshield breaks in the area of ​​the camera lens or its field of view, the camera can no longer see properly and associated safety systems will no longer function properly. It's as if the driver of the car is looking at the world through glasses of the wrong power. It's difficult to estimate distances, everything is blurry and eventually you start to get a headache, the company explained.

The slightest deviation in cameras and sensors can lead to the car's systems receiving incorrect information. This can manifest itself in several ways, starting with the fact that, for example, the light assistant or the rain sensor does not work as usual. In the worst case, this can lead to the car not normally recognizing obstacles, other cars or pedestrians and not knowing how to brake urgently. Or it may even lead to her heading out of her lane. The consequences are unnecessary and avoidable damage and accidents.

For the proper functioning of these safety systems, it is important to regularly check the condition of the windshield when cleaning it to detect stone impacts and breakage. If stone impacts or significant wear are detected on the windshield, particularly around the cameras, it is advisable to have the condition of the windshield checked by a professional. After windshield replacement, the car's safety systems need to be recalibrated. The motorist must then always receive a calibration certificate after replacing the windshield, attesting to the successful completion of the calibration. This is an important safety factor.