Wimbledon 2023: start of qualifying, 11 French people entered

Qualifying started with 11 French players on the London courts.

While Arthur Fils was able to escape qualifying and best-of-5 matches by receiving a wildcard last weekend, there are plenty of French contenders in the draw. Eleven of them will try to reach the main draw. Among the French players, there is Benoit Paire who strongly criticized the qualifying draw. "It's the qualifications or the final table" complained the Aveyronnais on twitter. He will face Oscar Otte in the first round. If he wins, he will likely challenge Thanasi Kokkinakis and possibly Andrea Vavassori. Not spared, he will have to fight to hope to play in England next week.

There will also be Arthur Cazaux who is likely to leave the qualifying table based on his recent results on grass. He came out of a final and a semi-final at the Nottingham and Ilkley tournaments. There will be a French-speaking duel between Geoffrey Bancaneaux (163rd) to the young Harold Mayot (188th). Lucas Pouille, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Antoine Escoffier, Laurent Lokoli, Enzo Couacaud, Hugo Gaston and Hugo Grenier are the other French players in contention this week.

Wimbledon 2023 will be the year of innovation. Players were allowed to wear dark shorties. The tournament thus decided in November 2022 to relax this traditional dress code which has existed since 1963, i.e. before the start of the open era (1968). This new rule aims "to help players focus solely on their performance by eliminating a potential source of anxiety", which could therefore be linked to the rules, explained in a press release All England Club manager Sally Bolton in November 2022. .

At Wimbledon, the official program for each day, available on the official website, can sometimes be turned upside down. Indeed, if the schedule for the start of the day is quite clear, it is very difficult to count on the exact time of the end of the matches. The main constraint for the organizers remains the weather where the rain can thwart the holding of the matches. Indeed, two courts (the "Center Court" and court n°1) have a retractable roof that can accommodate matches in the event of "capricious" weather.

Wimbledon 2023 will take place from Monday July 3 to Sunday July 16, 2023. The date for the men's final, which traditionally closes the fortnight, is set for Sunday July 16, 2023.

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, offered a generous endowment to players on the circuit who played the tournament on grass. In 2022, the winner of the men's table and that of the women's table received in pounds sterling, 2,000,000 GBP, an increase of more than 17% compared to the previous edition. When a player was eliminated in the first round, the latter still received 50,000 GBP, or approximately 58,471 euros. In total, the 2022 Wimbledon tournament prize pool was £14,496,000, or 7.6% on 2021.

Created in 1877 for men (in 1884 for women), the Wimbledon tournament is a historic tennis competition. Since the start of the Open Era in 1968, here is the list of winners of the men's tournament: