Wimbledon 2023 - LIVE: Alcaraz v Djokovic in a dream final, scores and results

This Sunday, July 16, the Wimbledon 2023 men's final will take place on center court with a dream clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Find below all the results of the matches of the women's draw and the men's draw of Wimbledon. The scores displayed are those of completed matches. Use the search engine to find a result.

At Wimbledon, the official program for each day, available on the official website, can sometimes be turned upside down. Indeed, if the schedule for the start of the day is quite clear, it is very difficult to count on the exact time of the end of the matches. The main constraint for the organizers remains the weather and the rain which can interfere with the holding of the matches. Two courts (the "Center Court" and court n°1) have a retractable roof that can accommodate matches in the event of "capricious" weather.

Created in 1877 for men (in 1884 for women), the Wimbledon tournament is a historic tennis competition. Since the start of the Open Era in 1968, here is the list of winners of the men's tournament: