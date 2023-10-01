Why you should put a baby wipe in the washing machine every time you wash

This tip will change your laundry. Thanks to it, you will get clean laundry when you hang it.

Washed and scented clothes are simply wonderful. They give a feeling of cleanliness and improve our mood. However, there is a very practical reason why you should put a baby wipe in your washing machine every wash cycle.

Indeed, one of the nightmares of anyone who takes care of laundry is hair and lint that “sticks” to clothes after washing them. You have probably encountered this problem many times. It's very common to remove clothes from the machine, fresh and fragrant, only to discover that they are covered in hair, whether ours or our pets'.

The secret is to put an odorless baby wipe in every wash cycle! It attracts small pieces of fabric, lint, hair and animal hair. So your clothes will look really neat when you hang them out. When the drum starts spinning, the wipes mix with the clothes and capture the dirt. Baby wipes have a slightly rough texture. When agitated in the drum with your laundry, they can help catch and hold the small lint and pills that sometimes form on clothing, especially wool or cotton items.

Adding a wipe can also help keep the inside of your machine clean. Laundry residue or minerals in the water can sometimes build up inside the machine, which can eventually damage the machine or leave residue on your clothes. Wipes help capture this residue.

However, it is important to note a few precautions: